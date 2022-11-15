Left Menu

China eases COVID curbs on domestic group tourism trips

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:42 IST
China eases COVID curbs on domestic group tourism trips
  • Country:
  • China

China has eased COVID curbs for domestic group tours organised by travel agencies, the culture and tourism ministry said on Tuesday.

Tourists can make cross-province trips organised by travel agencies with proof of negative test results, and are no longer subject to an earlier rule that ban some of such trips when COVID cases emerge, the ministry said in a statement.

Travel agents were previously suspended from organising group tourism trips linking a county that has reported areas deemed of high or medium COVID risk, and areas outside the province where the county is based.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022