Man gets 20-year jail for teen's abduction, rape

A court sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for abducting a 16-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Kota district three years ago and raping her.

The Pocso court also imposed a fine of 65,000 on Suresh Nayak, a resident of a village under Kaithun police station area, public prosecutor Vijay Kachawaha said.

In 2019, Nayak abducted the teenager from the district and took her to several places in Madhya Pradesh, where he repeatedly raped her. After around seven months, police rescued the girl from Ujjain city.

Statements of at least 17 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 28 documents were produced before the court.

