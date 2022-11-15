Fake caste certificate case: MP Navneet Rana, her father get interim relief till Nov 19

The police on Tuesday told a special court here that they will not take any action against Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her father till November 19 regarding a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against them earlier this month in the fake caste certificate case. The NBW was issued by Metropolitan Magistrate PI Mokashi on November 7. Rana, the Independent MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, had sought a stay on the proceedings of the magistrate court as the matter related to the case is pending in the Supreme Court.

The prosecution sought time to file its response as the investigation officer was not present in the court on Tuesday. Rana's lawyer Rizwan Merchant urged the court to grant interim relief to the MP and her father. The prosecution submitted before the court that it will not execute the warrant till the filing of its reply. Special judge R N Rokade took the submissions on record and adjourned the matter till November 19 for a hearing (and the reply from police). As per the complaint lodged at Mulund police station in Mumbai, Rana and her father had allegedly forged documents to obtain a caste certificate as the Amravati seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The Bombay High Court in 2021 cancelled the caste certificate issued to Rana, saying it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents. The father-daughter duo challenged the high court's order in the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)