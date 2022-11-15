Left Menu

Body of non-local person recovered from Srinagar outskirts: Police

The body of a non-local person was recovered from the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, police said. Prima facie evidence suggests that the death to be unnatural, they said. One unidentified dead body seemingly of a non-local was found lying on road in Soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie seems unnatural death, Srinagar Police said on Twitter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:14 IST
Body of non-local person recovered from Srinagar outskirts: Police
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a non-local person was recovered from the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, police said. Prima facie evidence suggests that the death to be unnatural, they said. ''One unidentified dead body seemingly of a non-local was found lying on road in Soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie seems unnatural death,'' Srinagar Police said on Twitter. The police said inquest proceedings have been started under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The body has been sent for post mortem and the public requested to inform Soura police station for help in identifying the deceased, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022