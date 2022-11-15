Body of non-local person recovered from Srinagar outskirts: Police
The body of a non-local person was recovered from the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, police said. Prima facie evidence suggests that the death to be unnatural, they said. One unidentified dead body seemingly of a non-local was found lying on road in Soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie seems unnatural death, Srinagar Police said on Twitter.
- Country:
- India
The body of a non-local person was recovered from the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, police said. Prima facie evidence suggests that the death to be unnatural, they said. ''One unidentified dead body seemingly of a non-local was found lying on road in Soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie seems unnatural death,'' Srinagar Police said on Twitter. The police said inquest proceedings have been started under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
The body has been sent for post mortem and the public requested to inform Soura police station for help in identifying the deceased, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prima
- Soura
- Srinagar
- Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure
ALSO READ
Not confirmed by Twitter: IT minister on reports of fee for verification badge
Democratic U.S. senator wants probe into Saudi stake in Twitter
Technical and structural flaws, maintenance issues prima facie responsible for Morbi bridge collapse: Police
Delhi HC seeks Twitter's response on lawsuit filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra over 'inaccessible' account
Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO