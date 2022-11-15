BSF-BGB meet stress on ground-level implementation of coordinated border management plan

The IG-level conference of BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stressed the need for ground-level implementation of ''Coordinated Border Management Plan'' (CBMP) by both the forces for effective management along the Indo-Bangla border.

During the ongoing Border Coordination Conference between Inspectors General of Border Security Force (BSF) and Region Commanders of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), both forces agreed to undertake simultaneous coordinated patrols day and night along the border by the two countries.

During the meeting, the BSF delegation led by Inspector General South Bengal Frontier Atul Fulzele stressed that nefarious designs of criminals could be thwarted when BSF and BGB work in tandem at every level.

''He (Atul Fulzele) expressed his confidence in the BGB for having a similar approach. He further stated that the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) is an instrument for both forces for effective border management. The responsibility of its implementation in its true spirit is on the shoulders of both the forces who are working in the field,'' a press statement issued by the BSF said.

Both the forces signed a Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) with the BGB delegation being led by Brigadier General A B M Nowroj Ehsan, Region Commander, Rangpur, Bangladesh.

The BSF stressed the need to control trans-border crimes including cattle smuggling, breaching and damage of the international border boundary fence and other security-related issues.

According to BGB officials, who attended the conference, the issue of firing on unarmed Bangladeshi nationals by BSF in the border areas was also raised during the meeting.

''Yes, they have raised the issue. It is being discussed at all conferences. But we have made our stand clear that BSF jawans use non-lethal weapons while patrolling the Indo-Bangla border. The jawans open fire only when they are attacked, and their life is in danger,'' a senior BSF official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

During the meeting, both forces agreed to further strengthen the existing measures by sensitizing the border population, increasing vigilance in vulnerable areas and exchanging information regarding arms and drug dealers operating in border areas.

