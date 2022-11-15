Mehrauli murder: Accused should get strictest punishment, DCW chief Swati Maliwal
DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said the murder of a woman by her live-in partner in the national capitals Mehrauli area is perhaps one of the scariest cases of her life and demanded stringent punishment for the accused. While the body parts were at his home, he would bring over another woman.This is perhaps one of the scariest cases of my life.
- Country:
- India
DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said the murder of a woman by her live-in partner in the national capital's Mehrauli area is perhaps ''one of the scariest cases'' of her life and demanded stringent punishment for the accused. The woman, Shraddha Walkar, was from Maharashtra and was living here with Aaftab Amin Poonawalla.
Poonawalla allegedly strangled her and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at their residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, according to police.
''According to media (reports), Aftab used to store food in the same fridge in which he had kept Shraddha's body parts. While the body parts were at his home, he would bring over another woman.
''This is perhaps one of the scariest cases of my life. Aftab should get the strictest punishment,'' Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Delhi Commission for Women had also issued a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter on Monday and sought an action taken report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi: Chhath puja concludes as devotees pay obeisance to rising sun
Delhi air in 'very poor' category
Mr. Sandeep Gupta, The Visionary Behind Introducing ADRIFT Kaya To JW Marriott, New Delhi
Delhi air remains 'very poor' with quality index 342
Delhi stops construction as pollution set to worsen from Tuesday