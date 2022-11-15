Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, November 15: * HC dismissed a petition by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission's interim order freezing Shiv Sena's name and election symbol.

* Dismissing a PIL challenging the appointment of Justice D Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India, HC said offices held by the constitutional functionaries in public trust are not open to denigration by self-styled warriors of public interest on the basis of superficial allegations.

* HC lamented the ''complete unsympathetic attitude'' of the Delhi Development Authority towards the families of two people who died inside a sewer this year.

* Police moved HC seeking a direction to the Delhi Waqf Board to produce documents related to the ownership of Nizamuddin Banglewali Masjid where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

* HC permanently restrained retailers on e-commerce platform Amazon from selling sherbets made in Pakistan under the 'Rooh Afza' brand owned by India's Hamdard.

* HC reserved its verdict on the bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping on National Stock Exchange employees.

* HC granted police protection to a newly-wed couple who got married against the wishes of her parents and were facing threats from the woman's family.

* ED told HC that former AAP leader Tahir Hussain was part of a conspiracy to fund the 2020 Delhi riots by using proceeds of crime. HC reserved order on Hussain's plea challenging the framing of charges against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

* HC sought a response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on a plea seeking direction to fill teachers' vacancies in municipal schools and install CCTV cameras and biometric machines in each of them.

