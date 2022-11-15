Money laundering case: Court allows former minister Malik to undergo diagnostic test

A special court here on Tuesday allowed the plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested in a money laundering case, seeking permission to undergo diagnostic examination PET-CT.

The money laundering case against Malik (62) is linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. The NCP leader, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February this year, is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

On Monday, Malik, through his lawyer Taraq Sayyed, filed a plea seeking permission for undergoing PET-CT scan.

Positron emission tomography (PET) scan is an imaging test that can help reveal the metabolic or biochemical function of a person's tissues and organs.

Special judge R N Rokade on Tuesday allowed his plea and directed the Arthur Road Jail superintendent to take Malik for the scan at the Nuclear Imaging Centre at Sarvodaya Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar.

The expense for the scan will be borne by the accused, the court maintained.

Meanwhile, the court is likely to pronounce its order on November 24 on the bail plea of the former Maharashtra minister, booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)