Rajasthan: Man killed, 3 injured over Rs 2,000 payment in Baran; 3 held

A 32-year-old man was killed and his three friends sustained severe injuries as a group of young men allegedly attacked them with knives over a payment of Rs 2,000 here, police said on Tuesday.

Three of the accused were arrested during the day, they said.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Sharma (32), a resident of Chomukha in Baran city police station area. He was a property dealer.

Around 8.30 pm on Monday, he was having a chat with his friends Ravi (43), Kuldeep Pathak (40) and Bittu alias Rohit Sharma in the front yard of his house when the group arrived there.

After a heated exchange of words over payment of Rs 2,000, some of them brandished knives at Sharma. When his friends rushed to his rescue, they too were attacked, Baran city police station SHO Mangelal Yadav said.

Sharma's family members rushed him and his three friends to a hospital here.

Sharma succumbed to his injuries later in the night, while his friends are under treatment, Yadav said.

Police recorded Sharma's statement before his death, based on which a case was registered against the young men.

Three of them, Samrat, Virat and Tarun, all aged between 20 and 25, were arrested on Tuesday. Efforts to nab the others are underway, the SHO said.

Sharma's body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Tuesday morning, he said.

