US official: Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing 2
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-11-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 00:27 IST
A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.
Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.” Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward
U.S. NHC says 50% chance of cyclone northeast of Bermuda
WRAPUP 2-Russian missiles hit apartments in Ukraine, killing one
Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine's Kherson region
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Grain ships leave Ukrainian ports