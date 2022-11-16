Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq pare gains after explosion kills two in Poland

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pared gains on Tuesday after two people died in an explosion in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pared gains on Tuesday after two people died in an explosion in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. Russia was pounding cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war.

Poland's Prime Minister has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defense affairs, the government's spokesman said on Twitter. At 14:01 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 112.57 points, or 0.34%, at 33,424.13, the S&P 500 was up 12.92 points, or 0.33%, at 3,970.17, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 102.61 points, or 0.92%, at 11,298.83.

