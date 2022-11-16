No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 05:26 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has no concrete evidence showing who fired the missile that caused an explosion in a village near the Ukrainian border, the president said on Wednesday
"We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the moment," Andrzej Duda told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Andrzej Duda
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland building wall along border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad