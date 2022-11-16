No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says

Poland has no concrete evidence showing who fired the missile that caused an explosion in a village near the Ukrainian border, the president said on Wednesday

"We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the moment," Andrzej Duda told reporters.

