No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 05:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland has no concrete evidence showing who fired the missile that caused an explosion in a village near the Ukrainian border, the president said on Wednesday

"We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the moment," Andrzej Duda told reporters.

