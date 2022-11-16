US requests delay in implementing end of migrant expulsion order-filing
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 06:00 IST
The United States is requesting a five-week delay to allow it to prepare to implement a Tuesday court ruling requiring it to end a pandemic-era migrant expulsion policy.
The request, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia was unopposed.
Also Read: Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
Advertisement