US requests delay in implementing end of migrant expulsion order-filing

The United States is requesting a five-week delay to allow it to prepare to implement a Tuesday court ruling requiring it to end a pandemic-era migrant expulsion policy.

The request, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia was unopposed.

