Rebecca Kitteridge CVO appointed as Deputy Public Service Commissioner

Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins has today announced the appointment of Ms Rebecca Kitteridge CVO as Deputy Public Service Commissioner.

The Deputy Public Service Commissioner is appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, under the Public Service Act 2020. Subject to the control of the Public Service Commissioner, the Deputy Public Service Commissioner has all the functions, duties and powers of the Commissioner.

Ms Kitteridge is currently the Director-General of Security and Chief Executive of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service. From 2008 to 2014, Ms Kitteridge was the Secretary of the Cabinet and Clerk of the Executive Council.

The Public Service Commission leads the Public Service to improve outcomes and services for New Zealanders, while protecting and enhancing standards of integrity and conduct. The Deputy Public Service Commissioner works with the Public Service Commissioner to provide leadership and oversight of the sector.

Chris Hipkins said Ms Kitteridge is an experienced and successful public service leader with a deep understanding of the constitutional basis of government and the role of the Public Service Commission.

"I am very pleased to announce this appointment," Chris Hipkins said.

"Ms Kitteridge is a dedicated and professional public servant who has been tested in complex, ambiguous and high trust environments as Director-General of Security and the Secretary of the Cabinet.

"She understands what makes a high performing organisation and the nature of leadership, at the agency level and across the Public Service. Ms Kitteridge is respected by Ministers and her Public Service Chief Executive peers."

Ms Kitteridge holds a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts from Victoria University of Wellington.

She has been appointed for five years from 1 March 2023.

Biography

Ms Kitteridge has been Director-General of Security and Chief Executive New Zealand Security Intelligence Service since 2014.

For six years, from 2008 to 2014, Ms Kitteridge was Secretary of the Cabinet and Clerk of the Executive Council at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. During this period (2012-2013), she was also Associate Director-General at the Government Communications Security Bureau

From 2003 to 2008 Ms Kitteridge was Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet. Before this she was at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Legal Division).

For four years (1997-2001) Ms Kitteridge was a Crown Counsel at Crown Law Office. During this time she was seconded to the Cabinet Office as Senior Advisor Legal and Constitutional.

Ms Kitteridge started her career as a solicitor in private practice.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)