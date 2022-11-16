Left Menu

U.S. says deeply concerned by increased West Bank violence

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 07:22 IST
U.S. says deeply concerned by increased West Bank violence

The U.S. State Department said it was deeply concerned by violence in the occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian killed three Israelis near a Jewish settlement on Tuesday and Israeli troops killed a Palestinian woman on Monday.

"We convey profound condolences to the families and loved ones of the Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children, who have been killed in the past 48 hours," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

