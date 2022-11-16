U.S. says deeply concerned by increased West Bank violence

The U.S. State Department said it was deeply concerned by violence in the occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian killed three Israelis near a Jewish settlement on Tuesday and Israeli troops killed a Palestinian woman on Monday.

"We convey profound condolences to the families and loved ones of the Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children, who have been killed in the past 48 hours," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

