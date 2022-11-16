G20 leaders declaration says deplores Russian aggression against Ukraine

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies made a declaration on Wednesday saying they "deplore in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The declaration, approved on Wednesday, said most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine but there were other views. It said international law must be upheld and the threat of the use of nuclear weapons was inadmissible and welcomed the Black Sea grain initiative.

The declaration also said members' central banks would continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening.

