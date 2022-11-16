BJP MLA slams Rajasthan minister over remark on 'auction' of girls in Bhilwara
The girls are being trafficked but the government is giving insensitive statements instead of taking action. In October, the National Commission for Women formed a two-member fact-finding team to look into allegations of auctioning off of girls for loan repayment in Rajasthans Bhilwara district.A media report said that after being auctioned, these girls are sent to UP, MP, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries and subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault in slavery.
BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday hit out at Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna for allegedly making insensitive remarks on the issue of girls being 'auctioned’ in Bhilwara district.
Devnani shared a video of Chandna on Twitter in which he is seen rubbishing the reports of girls being sold for Rs 10,000, saying even shoes are not available at that price.
To a question from a reporter that girls have been sold for Rs 10,000, Chandna is seen telling them in the video, ''What world do you live in… even shoes are not available for Rs 10,000 in today's time… what nonsense you are talking''.
Flaying the state government, Devnani said, ''Crime is rampant in the state and serious crimes against women are being committed. The girls are being trafficked but the government is giving insensitive statements instead of taking action.'' In October, the National Commission for Women formed a two-member fact-finding team to look into allegations of auctioning off of girls for loan repayment in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.
''A media report said that after being auctioned, these girls are sent to UP, MP, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries and subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault in slavery. If true, the contents of the report amount to human rights violations,” the NHRC said earlier.
When contacted for his reaction, the minister did not respond to the call.
