NATO holds 0900 GMT emergency meeting on Poland blast

NATO will hold an emergency meeting at 10.00 CET (0900 GMT) on Wednesday to discuss an explosion in eastern Poland close to the Ukrainian border that killed two people on Tuesday, two NATO officials and a European diplomat said. The gathering of NATO ambassadors in Brussels will be chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who will hold a news conference around 12.30 CET, NATO said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
NATO will hold an emergency meeting at 10.00 CET (0900 GMT) on Wednesday to discuss an explosion in eastern Poland close to the Ukrainian border that killed two people on Tuesday, two NATO officials and a European diplomat said.

The gathering of NATO ambassadors in Brussels will be chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who will hold a news conference around 12.30 CET, NATO said in a statement. NATO member Poland has said the rocket killed two people in a village about 6 km (4 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier on Wednesday that it was probably not fired from Russia

, after holding talks with leaders of Western allies amid concerns the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring countries. The explosion on Tuesday at a grain facility near the Ukrainian border came as Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest in nearly nine months of war.

