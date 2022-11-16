Hungary foreign minister says Druzhba pipeline can likely be restarted soon
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:14 IST
The Druzhba oil pipeline can likely be restarted within a short time as the pipeline itself had not been damaged, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
Szijjarto also said, after talking with the Polish foreign minister, that Hungary was waiting further information from Poland on the results of their investigation into the blast that occurred in Poland near the Ukrainian border.
