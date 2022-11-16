Left Menu

Hungary foreign minister says Druzhba pipeline can likely be restarted soon

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:14 IST
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The Druzhba oil pipeline can likely be restarted within a short time as the pipeline itself had not been damaged, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Szijjarto also said, after talking with the Polish foreign minister, that Hungary was waiting further information from Poland on the results of their investigation into the blast that occurred in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

