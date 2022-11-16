Left Menu

UK PM Sunak: Economic situation is my number one priority

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday his "number one priority" was dealing with the economic situation at home, after data showed inflation had reached a 41-year-high of 11.1% in October. "My absolute number one priority is making sure that we deal with the economic situation that we face at home," Sunak told reporters at the G20 summit in Indonesia. "Once we have that stable foundation ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:17 IST
UK PM Sunak: Economic situation is my number one priority
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday his "number one priority" was dealing with the economic situation at home, after data showed inflation had reached a 41-year-high of 11.1% in October.

"My absolute number one priority is making sure that we deal with the economic situation that we face at home," Sunak told reporters at the G20 summit in Indonesia. "We need to take decisive action at home to get our borrowing and debt on a sustainable trajectory."

"We'll do that because that will help us tackle inflation," he said, ahead of a budget on Thursday. "Once we have that stable foundation ... I'm confident that we can move forward as a country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022