Left Menu

Russia says its strikes in Ukraine were no closer than 35km to Polish border

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:57 IST
Russia says its strikes in Ukraine were no closer than 35km to Polish border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that its strikes on Ukraine on Nov. 15 were no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border, RIA news agency reported.

NATO member Poland's president said earlier that Poland had no concrete evidence showing who fired a missile that struck a Polish grain facility some 6 km (4 miles) inside the border with Ukraine and killed two people.

A NATO source said U.S President Joe Biden had informed G7 and NATO partners that the blast in POland had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022