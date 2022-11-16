Russia says its strikes in Ukraine were no closer than 35km to Polish border
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that its strikes on Ukraine on Nov. 15 were no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border, RIA news agency reported.
NATO member Poland's president said earlier that Poland had no concrete evidence showing who fired a missile that struck a Polish grain facility some 6 km (4 miles) inside the border with Ukraine and killed two people.
A NATO source said U.S President Joe Biden had informed G7 and NATO partners that the blast in POland had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Joe Biden airs grief over loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
India successfully conducts maiden flight-test of phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 missile: Defence Ministry.
Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Russia to resume participation in Black Sea grain deal - defence ministry