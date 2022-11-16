Left Menu

Kremlin says countries made 'baseless statements' on Polish blast

NATO member Poland's president said earlier that Warsaw had no concrete evidence to determine who fired a missile that struck a Polish grain facility some 6 km (4 miles) inside the border with Ukraine, killing two people. A NATO source told Reuters that U.S. President Joe Biden had told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that some countries had made "baseless statements" about an explosion in Polish territory near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had nothing to do with the incident, which he said had been caused by an S-300 air defence system.

He added that he did not know if special communication channels had been activated with Washington or NATO, but that the American response had been "restrained" compared to that of other countries. NATO member Poland's president said earlier that Warsaw had no concrete evidence to determine who fired a missile that struck a Polish grain facility some 6 km (4 miles) inside the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

A NATO source told Reuters that U.S. President Joe Biden had told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile.

