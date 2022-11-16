NASAMS air defense system have 100% success rate in Ukraine- Pentagon chief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S.-provided NASAMS air defense systems have had a 100% success rate in Ukraine intercepting Russian missiles, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as NATO said an errant Ukrainian air defense interceptor was likely the cause of an explosion in Poland on Tuesday.
Austin, speaking at the start of a routine virtual meeting of dozens of defense ministers on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said the United States would work with Poland to gather more information on the explosion, but he did not assign blame.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Grain ships leave Ukrainian ports
Three more ships leave Ukrainian ports under deal despite Russian suspension
EU seeks ways to help Ukrainian energy sector after Russian attacks
Germany stresses increasing defense role in Indo-Pacific
Head of state-run Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz quits