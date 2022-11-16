Left Menu

NASAMS air defense system have 100% success rate in Ukraine- Pentagon chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:56 IST
NASAMS air defense system have 100% success rate in Ukraine- Pentagon chief
U.S.-provided NASAMS air defense systems have had a 100% success rate in Ukraine intercepting Russian missiles, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as NATO said an errant Ukrainian air defense interceptor was likely the cause of an explosion in Poland on Tuesday.

Austin, speaking at the start of a routine virtual meeting of dozens of defense ministers on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said the United States would work with Poland to gather more information on the explosion, but he did not assign blame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

