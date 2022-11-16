Left Menu

UK foreign minister Cleverly: not rushing to judgement on Poland missile

The full details of the circumstances of a missile which hit Poland on Tuesday are not yet known and Britain will not rush to judgement, foreign minister James Cleverly told parliament.

Poland and NATO have said the missile was likely a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences rather than a Russian strike. "Poland will lead the investigation to establish exactly what has happened and the UK stands ready to provide any practical or technical assistance," Cleverly said.

"In the meantime, we are not going to rush to judgement. Our response will always be led by the facts."

