Germany should help poor countries bear climate change costs - minister

Germany needs to help countries that cannot afford to pay for the losses and damage caused by climate change, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Dozens of developing countries have called for a deal at COP27 on a funding facility where rich nations would provide loss and damage cash to vulnerable states.

