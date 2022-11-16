Left Menu

Hungary govt sees 'good chance' for deal on EU funds within weeks

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:30 IST
Hungary's government does its best to meet its commitments made to Brussels and there is a "good chance" for deal on European Union funds to be sealed within weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Wednesday.

Orban's nationalist government and the Brussels-based European Commission have been in lengthy talks about the release of billions of euros in economic aid envisaged for Budapest but frozen over rule of law disputes.

