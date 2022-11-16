Hungary govt sees 'good chance' for deal on EU funds within weeks
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:30 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's government does its best to meet its commitments made to Brussels and there is a "good chance" for deal on European Union funds to be sealed within weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Wednesday.
Orban's nationalist government and the Brussels-based European Commission have been in lengthy talks about the release of billions of euros in economic aid envisaged for Budapest but frozen over rule of law disputes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budapest
- European Commission
- European Union
- Brussels
- Hungary
- Viktor Orban
Advertisement