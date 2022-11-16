Polish PM says missile incident could be result of provocation
It is possible that the incident in which a missile hit a southeastern Polish village was the result of a provocation from the Russian side, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday.
"We cannot rule out that the shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure near the border was an intentional provocation done in the hope that such a situation could arise," Mateusz Morawiecki told the Polish parliament.
