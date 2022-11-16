Left Menu

EU and four member countries to provide over 1 bln euros for climate adaptation in Africa -official

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 21:33 IST
EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told the COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh on Wednesday the bloc and four member countries will provide over 1 billion euros for climate adaptation in Africa.

He added the four members are France, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark and other countries can join. The sum is a starting point, he said.

Timmermans also said the EU will provide 60 million euros for loss and damage and will present ideas today on how to take loss and damage negotiations forward.

