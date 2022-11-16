Left Menu

U.S. has not seen anything to contradict Polish assessment on missile explosion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 23:11 IST
The United States has not seen anything that contradicts Poland's preliminary assessment that a missile which landed within its borders on Tuesday was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday.

"Whatever the final conclusions may be, it is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine specifically intended to target civilian infrastructure," Watson said, adding that Ukraine had every right to defend itself.

