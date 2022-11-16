Left Menu

U.S. says Iran likely responsible for drone attack on tanker

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 23:20 IST
U.S. says Iran likely responsible for drone attack on tanker

The United States on Wednesday said an attack on the commercial tanker MV Pacific Zircon off the coast of Oman was most likely conducted by Iran with a drone.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement, referring to an unmanned aerial vehicle or drone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

