U.S. says Iran likely responsible for drone attack on tanker
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 23:20 IST
The United States on Wednesday said an attack on the commercial tanker MV Pacific Zircon off the coast of Oman was most likely conducted by Iran with a drone.
"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement, referring to an unmanned aerial vehicle or drone.
