Bill protecting same-sex marriage clears first procedural hurdle in U.S. Senate; voting continues
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 02:28 IST
A bill ensuring federal recognition of same-sex marriages received enough votes to clear the first procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after months of bipartisan negotiations and delays.
Voting on the bill continues.
