Macron says Australia submarine deal was not about confronting China
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 17-11-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 10:08 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that an agreement to build submarines for Australia, which has since been scrapped, was not about confrontation with China.
Macron was speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) forum in Bangkok.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
