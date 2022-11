Prisoners seen leaving Myanmar's Insein jail after amnesty - two witnesses

A bus carrying prisoners freed in an amnesty in Myanmar was seen leaving Insein jail in the commercial capital Yangon on Thursday, two witnesses told Reuters.

Myanmar's ruling military announced in state media earlier on Thursday that 5,774 prisoners had been granted amnesty to mark national day, including foreigners. The witnesses said former ruling party spokesperson Myo Nyunt and prominent democracy advocate Mya Aye were among those seen leaving the jail.

