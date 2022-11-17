Left Menu

U.S. climate envoy Kerry meets Chinese counterpart Xie at COP27

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:52 IST
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Image Credit: ANI
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua on Thursday at the COP27 summit in Egypt, a Reuters witness said.

Asked about the progress of the talks as he left the meeting, Kerry said: "We're making progress. Let's let the talks continue."

The first draft of a deal being hashed out at the summit, published on Thursday, would keep a target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius but left many of the most contentious issues unresolved ahead of a Friday deadline.

