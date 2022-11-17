U.S. climate envoy Kerry meets Chinese counterpart Xie at COP27
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:52 IST
- Country:
- Egypt Arab Rep
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua on Thursday at the COP27 summit in Egypt, a Reuters witness said.
Asked about the progress of the talks as he left the meeting, Kerry said: "We're making progress. Let's let the talks continue."
The first draft of a deal being hashed out at the summit, published on Thursday, would keep a target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius but left many of the most contentious issues unresolved ahead of a Friday deadline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Chinese
- U.S.
- Xie Zhenhua
- John Kerry
- Kerry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 bln to settle U.S. opioid claims - sources
U.S. FCC commissioner to visit Taiwan to discuss cybersecurity, telecoms
CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 bln to settle U.S. opioid claims - sources
Chinese President Xi's Power is now unchecked: Report