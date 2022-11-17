Left Menu

Maha: Man tries to end life by jumping from Mantralaya's sixth floor

A man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai on Thursday, but survived due to the safety net, police said. Bapu Mokashi 43 jumped from the sixth floor of the building around 3 pm.But he landed on the net which covers the open space below.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:05 IST
A man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai on Thursday, but survived due to the safety net, police said. Bapu Mokashi (43) jumped from the sixth floor of the building around 3 pm.

But he landed on the net which covers the open space below. The safety net was installed specifically to foil such attempts after similar incidents in the past. Mokashi was rescued from the net by the police and taken to a hospital. He had not received any serious injury, said the police official, adding that Marine Drive police are conducting probe in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

