Toru Kubota, Japanese film maker held in Myanmar, has been freed - Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:34 IST
Toru Kubota, a Japanese film maker held by authorities in Myanmar since being arrested in July, has been freed, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, quoting sources.
Kubota was arrested at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon and jailed on charges of sedition and violating immigration and other laws and last month was sentenced to a total of 10 years.
