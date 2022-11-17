UP: Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque complex

A Varanasi court on Thursday rejected Gyanvapi Masjid committee's objection to a petition seeking right to worship 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex and fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Fast track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

The court rejected objection filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning maintainability of the plea.

