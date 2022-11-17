Thane: Sex racket busted, one held, three rescued
A woman was arrested and three persons, including two teen girls, were rescued after a sex racket was busted in Kopri in Maharashtra's Thane city, a police official said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip off, the Anti Human Trafficking Cell of Thane Crime Branch arrested a woman on Wednesday while she was allegedly striking a deal, he said.
''We have rescued two girls in 16-17 age group and a 28-year-old woman. The racket was going on in a residential area of the city. A case under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered in Kopri police station,'' he added.
