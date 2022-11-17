Erdogan tells Netanyahu relations should be maintained with mutual respect
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:51 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Israel's ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who won reelection this month, that it is important to maintain relations on a basis of respect for mutual interests, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.
In a phone call, Erdogan told Netanyahu he was saddened by "events two days ago in the West Bank". Netanyahu offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, the presidency said.
The call comes amid a thaw in long-strained ties between Turkey and Israel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- West Bank
- Turkey
- Turkish
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Erdogan
- Istanbul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel's Netanyahu: 'We are on the brink of a very large victory'
Israel's Netanyahu says his camp on brink of big election win
Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of "big" election win
Exit polls predict narrow win for former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of "big" election win