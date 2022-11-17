Erdogan tells Netanyahu relations should be maintained with mutual respect

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Israel's ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who won reelection this month, that it is important to maintain relations on a basis of respect for mutual interests, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Netanyahu he was saddened by "events two days ago in the West Bank". Netanyahu offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, the presidency said.

The call comes amid a thaw in long-strained ties between Turkey and Israel.

