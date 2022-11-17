Left Menu

New FTX CEO says 'complete failure of corporate control' at crypto exchange

Vox on Wednesday published an interview with Bankman-Fried where he said he regretted his decision to file for bankruptcy protection and criticized regulators. He later attempted to douse the fire, saying the basis of the interview was an exchange of messages that was not supposed to be public.

(Adds details from filing) Nov 17 (Reuters) -

FTX's new chief executive officer, John Ray, has criticized the oversight of the bankrupt crypto exchange, a court filing showed on Thursday. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said.

Ray also criticized his predecessor and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried for making "erratic and misleading public statements". Vox on Wednesday

published an interview with Bankman-Fried where he said he regretted his decision to file for bankruptcy protection and criticized regulators.

He later attempted to douse the fire, saying the basis of the interview was an exchange of messages that was not supposed to be public.

