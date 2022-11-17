Left Menu

U.S. offers $5 mln reward in hunt for Paraguay prosecutor's killers

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:36 IST
U.S. offers $5 mln reward in hunt for Paraguay prosecutor's killers

The United States on Thursday said it was offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for the murder of a Paraguayan organized crime prosecutor in May. Marcelo Pecci, 45, was shot dead on the island of Barú, near the Caribbean city of Cartagena, while on his honeymoon.

"The assassination of prosecutor Pecci was a direct attack on the rule of law in Paraguay and the United States stands with the Paraguayan people and against those who seek to harm those who heroically work in public service," the US ambassador in Asunción, Marc Ostfield, told reporters. The offer comes five months after a Colombian judge sentenced four people to 23 years in prison in connection with Pecci's murder, with a fifth awaiting trial.

The State Department has paid out more than $155 million in bounties in a designation rewards program targeted at transnational organized crime established in 2013, according to a document presented at the embassy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022