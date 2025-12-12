Left Menu

Caribbean Nations Harness Geothermal Energy to Slash Power Costs

Five Caribbean countries aim to utilize geothermal energy to reduce electricity costs by pooling resources and separating drilling from plant development. These initiatives aim to overcome high power tariffs and reduce diesel dependency, potentially saving millions annually.

Five Caribbean nations have embarked on a mission to revolutionize their energy sectors by harnessing geothermal power. This collaborative effort aims to alleviate some of the highest electricity costs globally by pooling expertise and separating the processes of drilling and power plant development.

Following decades of setbacks, countries including Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have unveiled plans post-COP30 to provide clean, affordable energy. With a potential of 6,290 megawatts available, these initiatives could save millions in diesel imports while making significant inroads in energy sustainability.

Despite challenges, such as financing hurdles and risky investments, the collective approach is expected to bolster the economies stretched by extreme weather events. By managing joint resources efficiently, these islands hope to make local power supply both sustainable and economically viable.

