Lula da Silva Raises Concerns Over U.S. Military Expansion in Caribbean
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held an unpublicized call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressing concerns about U.S. military presence in the Caribbean amid Trump's pressure on Caracas.
In a development reported by Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in a discreet call with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro last week.
The discussion was reportedly cordial, with Lula expressing unease about the increasing U.S. military activity in the Caribbean as President Donald Trump intensifies his stance against Caracas.
While Reuters has yet to confirm the details of this report independently, Lula's office has not provided any comment on the matter.
