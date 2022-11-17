38 Indians, victims of job offers of transnational crime syndicates, repatriated from Myanmar

Thirty-eight Indians, who were victims of job offers of transnational crime syndicates in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar, were repatriated on Thursday.

Last month, 13, who were among the group trapped in the Myawaddy area, had been rescued. In September, 32 Indians were rescued from Myawaddy following joint efforts by Indian missions in Myanmar and Thailand.

''@IndiainMyanmar today repatriated 38 Indian nationals who were victims of job offers of transnational crime syndicates in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar,'' the Indian mission in Myanmar tweeted.

They left Yangon for Kolkata from where they would go to their respective native places, it said. ''We appreciate the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and other contacts. While we continue our efforts for securing release of the remaining Indian nationals, we reiterate advisories against falling prey to job offers by transnational crime syndicates,'' the Indian embassy in Yangon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)