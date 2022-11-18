Five cricket bookies arrested in Mumbai

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested five `bookies' for allegedly betting on Pakistan-England T-20 World Cup final, a police official said on Thursday.

Police had raided a hotel in Dadar on Sunday after receiving a tip that some people were betting on the match and arrested two of the accused and seized a diary, cash and some mobile phones.

The diary had details of at least 18 online apps used to place bets and numbers of few more bookies and contact details of their counterparts operating from Dubai.

Three more bookies were arrested on Thursday, the official added.

