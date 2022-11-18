Five cricket bookies arrested in Mumbai
- Country:
- India
The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested five `bookies' for allegedly betting on Pakistan-England T-20 World Cup final, a police official said on Thursday.
Police had raided a hotel in Dadar on Sunday after receiving a tip that some people were betting on the match and arrested two of the accused and seized a diary, cash and some mobile phones.
The diary had details of at least 18 online apps used to place bets and numbers of few more bookies and contact details of their counterparts operating from Dubai.
Three more bookies were arrested on Thursday, the official added.
Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI ZA KRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Customs seizes US dollars worth Rs 4 crore at Mumbai airport, three arrested
Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest Announces Literary Awards Shortlist and Exciting Schedule
Mumbai airport Customs seize foreign currency worth $ 4,97,000 from three Indians flying to Dubai
Mumbai: One-year-old girl rescued from clutches of traffickers
3 drug smugglers held in Punjab for 72-kg heroin seizure from Navi Mumbai port