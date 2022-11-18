Left Menu

Saudi crown prince arrives in Thailand - state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-11-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 00:43 IST
Saudi crown prince arrives in Thailand - state news agency
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Thailand for an official visit, the state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

He was received by the Thai prime minister in Bangkok, SPA added.

