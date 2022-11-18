Saudi crown prince arrives in Thailand - state news agency
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Thailand for an official visit, the state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
He was received by the Thai prime minister in Bangkok, SPA added.
