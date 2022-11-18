Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum next year
18-11-2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation next year.
Belt & Road is Xi's signature infrastructure initiative.
