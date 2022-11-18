Thai police used rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-11-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 11:14 IST
Thai police on Friday fired rubber bullets to disperse a protest against the APEC summit in Bangkok, said a police official in charge of the bloc's security.
About 350 protesters had gathered and clashed with police, Ashyan Kraithong said, about 10 km (6 miles) from the venue where leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group are meeting.
