Russia ready for high-level talks with U.S. if Washington willing -foreign ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 14:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday.
He also said Russia does not rule out new contacts with the United States after upcoming talks in Cairo on the New START nuclear arms treaty.
