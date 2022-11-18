Heroin worth Rs 14 cr seized, three arrested in Meghalaya

Three people were arrested and heroin worth Rs 14 crore was seized from their possession in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the trio while they were travelling to Shillong from Manipur in a bus early during the day, district Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad said.

Heroin weighing 2 kg concealed in 158 soap boxes was seized during the checking of the bus on a highway near Mandarin-Saiden village. The arrested trio was identified as Rashijuddin, Saddam Hussain and Iqbal Hussain, residents of Bishnupur district in Manipur.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated Director General of Police (DGP) L R Bishnoi and the police department for the seizure.

''@RibhoiPolice diligently followed a tip off & nabbed 3 notorious traffickers from Manipur in the wee hours today & seized - 158 boxed high grade Heroin worth ₹14 Crore originated from Manipur & consigned to Shillong,'' he tweeted.

''Hope this will further ignite the performance of cops on the frontline,'' he added.

